PITTSBURGH – The City of Pittsburgh announced that the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has been awarded a nearly $24 million low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Investment Authority for wastewater infrastructure repairs.
The funding will go toward repairs to eliminate sewage overflows and reduce infiltration into the collection lines of about 22 miles of sewer collection lines in Homewood, Squirrel Hill, Marshall-Shadeland, Spring Garden, Highland Park and Carrick.
“We are thankful for the support of the PENNVEST Board, Governor Wolf, Mayor Peduto, and our city and state legislative leaders for recognizing the essential work that is needed to strengthen our sewer system,” Will Pickering, PWSA’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “The intense and frequent storms we’ve experienced this summer have elevated the need to rehabilitate aging sewer lines throughout Pittsburgh. This infusion of state funding will save ratepayers approximately $16 million in comparison to traditional municipal financing.”