Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.