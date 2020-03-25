HARRISBURG — Amid continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday canceled the upcoming oral argument session scheduled in Pittsburgh from April 20 through 22.
Cases scheduled for argument during that session will be decided on briefs previously submitted.
The announcement from the court comes during a statewide court closure and judicial emergency, as directed by the Supreme Court’s Order of March 18.
Additional information about the impact of COVID-19 on court operations is available online, at @pennsylvaniacourts and @PACourts.