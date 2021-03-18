Pennsylvania State Rep. Jeff Pyle announces retirement

FORD CITY — State Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Armstrong, announced his immediate retirement from the House of Representatives on Monday citing ongoing health issues.
Voters first elected Pyle to represent the 60th legislative district that spans parts of Armstrong, Indiana and Butler counties in 2004. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer less than two months after assuming office.
In a news release, Pyle’s office said the cancer spread to his chest in October 2017. He suffered a stroke last year and continues undergoing rehabilitation and cancer treatment.
“It has been a privilege to serve the residents of the 60th Legislative District for more than 16 years,” Pyle said.