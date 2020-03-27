HARRISBURG — Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced today that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 158th graduating cadet class.
In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. The public was afforded the opportunity to view the event via a live stream on the Academy Facebook page.
“The men and women graduating today join the ranks at an unprecedented time in our department’s history,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Friends and family were unfortunately unable to attend and celebrate in person, but we are grateful for their support as our newest troopers begin their public service careers in a period of extraordinary need.”
Graduates from the Progressland readership area have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop C, Clarion
Stephanie J. Graham of Clearfield County
Troop F, Montoursville
Logan T. Webb of Centre County