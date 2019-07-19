Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.