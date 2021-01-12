CAMP HILL — The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation, the only non- profit whose mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests is hosting a free virtual program on the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps as a part of their Lunch and Learn video series on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at noon.
Mike Piaskowski, manager of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps will speak about the program and answer questions from viewers.
“We are excited for Mike to share information about this important program,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “Not only does it engage youth in the outdoors while developing career skills, these youth are helping to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests is address critical maintenance needs in our state parks and forests, improving the visitor experience.”
The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is a program through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offering work experience, training, and environmental education to young stewards of our public lands. The Pennsylvania Outdoors Corps consists of two programs, a 10-month program for young adults 18 – 25, and a six-week summer program for youth ages 15 – 18.
In 2020, more than 45 million people visited Pennsylvania state parks, an increase of nearly eight million over 2019. Visitation puts wear and tear on the resources—and programs such as the POC can make improvements while developing skills that could lead to a career in conservation.
To learn more about the program—including upcoming opportunities, catch it live, Wednesday, Jan. 13 at noon at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation or www.youtube.com/user/PAParksandForests.
Recordings of the video will remain on both channels for those who are unable to join for a live program.