MIDDLETOWN — Sales began today for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which features eight $100,000 Weekly Drawings leading up to the Jan. 4, 2020 drawing.
“The Pennsylvania Lottery is excited to bring back our New Year’s Millionaire Raffle for the 14th year. This is a highly anticipated game for our players, who will have two chances to win on each ticket,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Most importantly, this game allows the Lottery to generate vital funds that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”
The Jan. 4 drawing will award 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million: four $1 million prizes, four $100,000 prizes, 100 prizes of $1,000, and 5,892 prizes of $100.
Sales run from today through Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. (unless sold out sooner). Only ticket numbers sold are included in the drawing. Ticket numbers are sold sequentially across the commonwealth, starting at 00000001 and ending at 00500000.
To be considered a winning ticket, the number on a Millionaire Raffle ticket must exactly match a winning number selected in the drawing, and all digits must appear in the same sequence as the winning number.
If all tickets are sold, each $20 ticket offers a 1 in 125,000 chance of winning one of the $1 million top prizes. The drawing’s overall chances of winning any prize are 1 in 83.
On Jan. 4, winning numbers will be randomly selected by a computer and posted at palottery.com after 10 p.m. Players should check each ticket using scanners found at Lottery retailers or with the ticket checker on the Lottery’s Official App.
Weekly Drawings
Eight weekly drawings will each award one prize of $100,000. Players do not need to take extra steps to enter these drawings, as each ticket purchased during an entry period will be automatically entered into that week’?’€’?’s drawing:
Drawing 1: Tickets sold from Nov. 5 –11.
Drawing 2: Tickets sold from Nov. 12 –18.
Drawing 3: Tickets sold from Nov. 19 –25.
Drawing 4: Tickets sold from Nov. 26 –Dec. 2.
Drawing 5: Tickets sold from Dec. 3 –9.
Drawing 6: Tickets sold from Dec. 10 –16.
Drawing 7: Tickets sold from Dec. 17 –23.
Drawing 8: Tickets sold from Dec. 24 –30.
Winning ticket numbers for these weekly drawings will be posted each week at palottery.com. Players may also scan their ticket to see if they won.
Winners must claim their $100,000 weekly drawing prize in person at a Pennsylvania Lottery office and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail. See rules and claim instructions at palottery.com.
Because a ticket is still eligible for the Jan. 4 drawing, players are reminded to keep their tickets.
The Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game has created more than 100 new millionaires since it debuted in 2005.
About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.
Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.
Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win.