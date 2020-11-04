MIDDLETOWN — Sales are underway for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which features eight $100,000 Weekly Drawings leading up to the Jan. 2, 2021 drawing. This is the 15th year that the PA Lottery is offering this special raffle.
“This unique game is a favorite among our players, allowing two chances to win on each ticket. Over the next eight weeks, we will award $800,000 in prizes before the main drawing in January,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Most importantly, offering this raffle allows the PA Lottery the ability to continue generating vital funds to help provide seniors with life-sustaining programs, such as property tax and rent rebate assistance.”
The Jan. 2 drawing will award 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million: four $1 million prizes, four $100,000 prizes, 100 prizes of $1,000, and 5,892 prizes of $100.
Sales run through Saturday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. (unless sold out sooner). Only ticket numbers sold are included in the drawing. Ticket numbers are sold sequentially across the commonwealth, starting at 00000001 and ending at 00500000.
To be considered a winning ticket, the number on a Millionaire Raffle ticket must exactly match a winning number selected in the drawing, and all digits must appear in the same sequence as the winning number.
If all tickets are sold, each $20 ticket offers a 1 in 125,000 chance of winning one of the $1 million top prizes. The drawing’s overall chances of winning any prize are 1 in 83.
On Jan. 2, winning numbers will be randomly selected by a computer and posted at palottery.com after 10 p.m. Players should check each ticket using scanners found at Lottery retailers or with the ticket checker on the Lottery’s Official App.
Weekly Drawings
Eight weekly drawings will each award one prize of $100,000. Players do not need to take extra steps to be eligible for these drawings, as each ticket purchased during that period will be automatically eligible for that week’s drawing:
- Drawing 1: Tickets sold from Nov. 3 –9.
- Drawing 2: Tickets sold from Nov. 10 –16.
- Drawing 3: Tickets sold from Nov. 17 –23.
- Drawing 4: Tickets sold from Nov. 24 –30.
- Drawing 5: Tickets sold from Dec. 1 –7.
- Drawing 6: Tickets sold from Dec. 8 –14.
- Drawing 7: Tickets sold from Dec. 15 –21.
- Drawing 8: Tickets sold from Dec. 22 –28.
Winning ticket numbers for these weekly drawings will be posted each week at palottery.com. Players may also scan their ticket to see if they won.
Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $100,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail. PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed to the public. See rules and claim instructions at palottery.com.
Because a ticket is still eligible for the Jan. 2 drawing, players are reminded to sign and keep their tickets.
The Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game has created more than 120 new millionaires since it debuted in 2005.
About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $31 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.
Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win.