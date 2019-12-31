MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Lucky in Love Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $210,000 in prizes, including additional bonus money to play PA Lottery online.
Non-winning Love and Hearts Scratch-Off tickets may be entered between now and Feb. 20, 2020 for chances to win a top prize of $50,000, one of two $10,000 prizes, 10 prizes of $5,000, 30 prizes of $1,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 online play bonus money.
Starting Jan. 7 through Feb. 20, non-winning Cupid’s Cash and XOXO Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win a prize of $25,000, $10,000, or $5,000, and 10 prizes of $1,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 online play bonus money.
Each non-winning Love and Cupid’s Cash ticket submitted will receive five entries, and each non-winning Hearts and XOXO tickets submitted will receive two entries.
Enter via the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.
The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.
Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win. Install their Official App, like them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery. Use the hashtag #palottery to share messages with them.