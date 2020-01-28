MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Go for the Green Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $210,000 in prizes, including additional bonus money to play PA Lottery online.
Non-winning Dublin Dollars and Lucky Bucks Scratch-Off tickets may be entered between now and March 26 for chances to win one of three $17,000 top prizes, one of five prizes of $7,500 or 10 prizes worth $5,000 each, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 online play bonus money.
Then, starting Feb. 4 through March 26, non-winning Rainbow Riches and Shamrock Shuffle Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one of two prizes worth $17,000, five prizes worth $2,500 or 15 prizes of $1,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 online play bonus money.
Each non-winning Dublin Dollars and Rainbow Riches ticket submitted will receive five entries, each non-winning Lucky Bucks ticket submitted will receive two entries, and each non-winning Shamrock Shuffle ticket will receive one entry.
Enter via the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.