MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s End of the Rainbow Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $255,000 in prizes, including money to play the PA Lottery online.
Non-winning [$5] Find the Leprechaun, [$2] O’Lucky Coin and [$1] CLOVER ALL OVER™ Scratch-Off tickets may be entered between now and March 25, 2021, for chances to win one of five top prizes of $17,000, one of 10 prizes of $7,000, one of 20 prizes of $700, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 2 through March 25, non-winning [$5] 17, [$2] Good Luck Charm$ and [$1] Four Leaf Loot Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one of two top prizes of $17,000, one of five prizes of $7,000, one of 10 prizes of $700, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Each non-winning Find the Leprechaun and 17 ticket submitted will receive five entries, each non-winning O’Lucky Coin and Good Luck Charm$ tickets submitted will receive two entries, and each CLOVER ALL OVER™ and Four Leaf Loot ticket will receive one entry.
Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.