MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Bloomin’ Bucks Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $305,000 in prizes, including money to play the PA Lottery online.
Between now and May 20, players may enter any winning or non-winning PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life, Powerball, Mega Millions and Keno Draw Game tickets purchased from a licensed Lottery retailer. Draw Game tickets purchased online are not eligible for entry. Randomly selected tickets will be awarded a 5X entry multiplier.
Players who enter have a chance to win one top prize of $100,000, one of four prizes of $25,000, one of 20 prizes of $5,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.
The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $31 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.
Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win. Install our Official App, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery. Use the hashtag #palottery to share your messages with us.