MIDDLETOWN — A Potter County Lottery retailer sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday, January 1 drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 49-53-57-59-62, and the red Powerball 26, to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Drabee’s Mini Mart, 9 River St., Roulette, earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
More than 34,700 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 8,200 tickets purchased with Power Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $237 million, or $160.7 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Jan. 4. Visit palottery.com to learn how to play Powerball.
The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.