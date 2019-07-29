ALTOONA — A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $227,734 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Strike It Rich game was sold at an Altoona Lottery retailer on Friday, July 26. Fefi’s, 1313 Valley View Blvd., Altoona, receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Strike It Rich is a $10 game that offers 30 progressive top prizes starting at $100,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal. Fast Play games are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.
To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official Mobile App. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play Fast Play games.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Fast Play games offer the chance to instantly win prizes without scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing. Sold at the counter or at self-service terminals, Fast Play tickets must be printed at the time of purchase.