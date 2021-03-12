HARRISBURG — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Thursday, March 11 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 11-15-19-23-35, to win $150,000, less withholding. Fefi’s Grocery, 459 Magee Ave., Patton, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 17,800 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.