MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery sold a Powerball ticket online worth $1 million for the Saturday, Oct. 31 drawing. This is Pennsylvania Lottery’s first winner of that amount since Powerball was added to the PA Lottery online platform back in January. PA Lottery online games can be played on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 02-06-40-42-55, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.
More than 25,000 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,100 tickets purchased with Power Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $137 million, or $106.6 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The PA Lottery offers internet instant games and Draw Games online. Players can try out demo versions of the online games for free at pailottery.com.
About PA iLottery: To play PA iLottery games, create an account at pailottery.com and add a payment method such as a debit card, credit card or linked bank account. Players must be 18 or older and provide proof of age and identity.
To play PA Lottery online games on a mobile device or tablet, install the PA Lottery Official App. Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store. For Android users, visit palottery.com/android or text APP to 54187 to receive a special Android download link. The App is also available through the Google Play Store.
To promote responsible play, online players can set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits to suit their budget and play style. Players may also take a cool-off break or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.
Pennsylvania is one of 12 U.S. states to sell lottery games online. The Pennsylvania Lottery launched PA iLottery in May 2018.
About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $31 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.