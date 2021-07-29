HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced the department will extend its partnership with virtual identity verification vendor ID.me to provide identity verification for all new Unemployment Compensation claims.
The Department of Labor & Industry aims to combat an uptick in fraudulent unemployment claims after a surge of fraud in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program in September prompted the department to partner with ID.me.
ID.me adds a layer of security to the existing antifraud measures by requiring individuals filing a new claim to verify their identity.
“We take unemployment benefit fraud very seriously at L&I, and we are committed to working with our partners to prevent fraudulent claims and hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” Berrier said. “Through our partnership with ID.me for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, we were able to prevent millions of dollars in taxpayer money from being stolen by fraudsters. By using ID.me for the Unemployment Compensation program, we can replicate this success.”