At the height of the crisis, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania put in place a 250-person limit on gatherings in response during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Ballotpedia rundown on restrictions to protect public health that states began rolling back in April.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine issued the stay-at-home order in Pennsylvania, whose gathering limits were imposed regionally.
All 50 states implemented some kind of restriction during the virus pandemic on educational institutions, businesses or public gatherings, according to the analysis by Ballotpedia. Restrictions not only vary from state to state but by jurisdictions within states, the study found.
With states now beginning to roll back restrictions on government agencies, shops and social events, the website is now monitoring the reopening strategies state by state and the political discussions surrounding them.