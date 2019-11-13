HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced the approval of 141 new projects through the Multimodal Transportation Fund. The projects will improve Pennsylvania’s transportation infrastructure and ensure safer, more reliable transportation for residents and businesses. The projects total nearly $79.3 million in funding.
“Supporting Pennsylvania’s infrastructure supports our communities and our economy,” said Wolf. “By making infrastructure investments in projects across the commonwealth, we will make it easier for commuters to get to and from work safely, and for businesses to transport their goods efficiently. These are investments with far-reaching impacts.”
The MTF was established by Act 89 of 2013 to ensure the availability of safe and reliable transportation access in communities throughout the commonwealth. The program funds several types of improvement projects, including roads, walking and bike trails, rail, traffic safety, public transportation, and air transport. With nearly $500 billion in goods and services moving through Pennsylvania every year, modern and dependable infrastructure is vital for promoting economic development across the commonwealth while also improving conditions for residents and visitors.
The 141 MTF projects approved today are located in 42 counties: Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Washington, Wyoming, and York.