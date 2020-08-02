Among Pennsylvania residents, active military personnel make up 20 out of every 100,000 people – the sixth lowest share among the 50 states, according to a new analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.
Pennsylvania contains 33 military bases, with per-capita defense spending in the state estimated at $943.
24/7 Wall St.’s analysis is based on March 31 numbers compiled by the Defense Manpower Data Center. Although tens of thousands of service personnel serve in overseas bases, nearly nine in 10 of the active-duty personnel are based in the United States, the study found.
Those states with high concentrations of military personnel have levels of defense spending that reach thousands of dollars per resident, according to 24/7 Wall St.
In total, 1.4 million Americans serve in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard, the study said. An additional 804,000 people serve in the National Guard.