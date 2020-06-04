Pennsylvania governor joins protesters in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined demonstrators on the streets of the state’s capital city to protest systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Donning a mask and carrying a sign that read “Black Lives Matter,” Wolf and Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said policy changes must happen to prevent future tragedies.
“George Floyd could not breathe,” Wolf said. “When that happened, it meant that none of us could breathe. We have got to stop the divide in this county that separated white and black.”
Protests touched off across the nation Friday in the aftermath of Floyd’s death during an arrest in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Bystanders captured three officers kneeling on the 46-year-old’s neck and back for more than eight minutes, ignoring his cries that he could not breathe and not rendering medical aid after he loss consciousness. A fourth officer stood by and did nothing. All four have since been fired and charged in connection with Floyd’s death.
Wolf signed disaster declarations for six counties on Monday to help local law enforcement respond to looting and rioting – including Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh – as some protests escalated into violence after dark. The majority, however, have remained peaceful.
“Pennsylvanians are joining together to speak out against this injustice, and make their voices heard, peacefully,” Wolf said. “But yesterday was a challenging day for many cities in our commonwealth as these peaceful protests were co-opted by violence and looting. This is unacceptable.”
Wolf said he would hold a news conference Thursday to discuss policing reforms in more detail.