Pennsylvania governor compares masks to seat belts, urges 100 percent compliance

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said recently that residents should follow his universal mask mandate the same way they obey stop signs and wear seat belts.
“I’m calling upon every Pennsylvanian to do their part to help us get as close as we can to 100 percent compliance on masking,” he said. “We need the help of our business owners to get workers masking. We need the help of our local elected officials to emphasize the importance of masking on keeping the community safe.”
And while Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) won’t arrest those who don’t comply, repercussions for entering businesses with a bare face – or operating an establishment without any regard to social distancing – can and do happen, Wolf said.
“We have to do everything we can to keep our communities safe and healthy, including wearing a mask and following mitigation orders so our business operate safely,” he said. “We have the ability to enforce these rules, and we are going to continue to work closely with commonwealth agencies and local officials to enforce public safety orders.”
Liquor control enforcement officers visited more than 1,200 bars and restaurants over the weekend to ensure operators were complying with pandemic restrictions that limit capacity to 25 percent and prohibit alcohol sales independent of food service. Three citations and 52 warnings were issued, PSP said.
“As some of the most visible public servants in the commonwealth, the state police will continue working collaboratively with the Department of Health and local police departments to remain at the forefront of law enforcement pandemic response efforts,” said PSP Lt. Col. Scott Price. “We are grateful to the majority of Pennsylvanians who have stepped up to follow mitigation requirements and for all the support our troopers and liquor control enforcement officers have received during the past several months.”
Wolf’s reminders come one week after restaurateurs said the policies limiting capacity and alcohol sales would crush the industry, shuttering 7,500 establishments permanently. Wolf has been supportive of federal legislation that would funnel $120 billion in relief to restaurants and bars nationwide, but has not yet backed $100 million state proposals to do the same.