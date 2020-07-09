Pennsylvania GOP deliver resolution ending disaster declaration to governor

HARRISBURG — The Center SquarePennsylvania GOP leaders in the House and Senate delivered a defunct resolution to Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday that would end his COVID-19 disaster declaration – if only he would actually sign it.
The move comes after the state Supreme Court agreed with the governor that House Resolution 836 does not end his emergency order – first issued on March 6 and renewed on June 3 – because it was never physically presented to him for a signature.
Senate GOP leaders sued the administration in Commonwealth Court after Wolf ignored the resolution, first approved June 9. Instead, he invoked King’s Bench jurisdiction to ensure a speedy ruling from the Supreme Court that he hoped would reaffirm what he already believed, that only a governor can end a disaster declaration, not the General Assembly.
In the 4-3 decision, Justice David Wecht agreed that the Constitution backed up Wolf’s position, shooting down Senate GOP leaders’ argument that the Emergency Services Management Code gave them to the power to overturn the declaration with merely an approved concurrent resolution.
Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Center, and President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson joined House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, in transmitting the resolution to the governor’s office “in accordance with the divided decision … based on procedural issues.”
“The impact of Gov. Wolf’s short-sighted decisions will be felt for months, and potentially years to come,” Cutler and Benninghoff said. “We believe it is our duty as the elected voices of the people of Pennsylvania to continue to do everything in our power to help the state rebuild and recover. Today’s presentment is part of that process and it is by no means the end of our efforts.”
“We are hopeful he [Wolf] will abandon his attempt to govern on his own and begin to work with the legislature to do what is in the best interest of all Pennsylvanians,” Corman and Scarnati said.
“The unilateral decisions made by the executive branch caused hardships for families and communities in every corner of the Commonwealth. Despite the challenges that can be seen across the state, the Governor has repeatedly spurned attempts by the General Assembly to provide input through legislation.”
Should the governor veto the resolution, as he’s promised to do in the past, both chambers must garner a two-third majority vote to override the decision – an unlikely scenario given the Legislature’s current composition.