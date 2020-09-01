Pennsylvania election reform talks 'going OK,' says governor

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf told reporters Monday that talks between his administration and Republican leaders on election reform continue as the window for meaningful legislation narrows.
“I’d say they [negotiations] are going OK,” he said during a news conference in Harrisburg. “There’s back and forth and I think there’s a real interest in having a conversation. This isn’t a one-sided conversation. There’s some different thoughts on how we ought to proceed on this, but both parties are really interested in doing this.”
Wolf and the Legislature’s Republican majorities want changes to the state’s Election Code before Nov. 3 as fears of post office backlogs and ongoing pandemic restrictions delaying results for days — or weeks — intensify.
Last week, the governor said he wants pre-canvassing of mail-in ballots three weeks ahead of Election Day, a requirement that counties mail ballots 28 days early, local flexibility in assigning poll workers. He also wants votes postmarked Nov. 3 to count if they’re received days after polls closed.
Senate Republican leaders agree with Wolf on passing election law reform soon, though they counter their Senate Bill 10 goes much farther than his proposals. Still, there’s disagreement on a few points.
For example, SB 10 would provide for secure drop boxes for mail-in ballots that will not make it to local officials before 8 p.m. on Election Day. Senate Republicans also prefer that pre-canvassing only begin the Saturday before the election, rather than three weeks early as Wolf has proposed. In either case, no results would be tabulated until after the polls closed.
Wolf made it clear Monday that all sides want to reach a deal soon, so that county election officials have time to comply with the changes.
“The conversations were all having with Republicans recognize that you can’t just wait until the last minute to do this,” he said. “So, we are talking now.”