HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania recently announced that it will extend the license renewal deadline for healthcare professionals licensed under the State Board of Medicine, will extend emergency temporary licenses granted to licensed practitioners in other states and jurisdictions and will extend reactivated licenses for retired and inactive Pennsylvania-licensed practitioners.
“As COVID-19 cases increase across Pennsylvania, we must make sure that as many healthcare professionals as possible are able to serve patients,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. “The Department of State’s goal since the beginning of the emergency disaster declaration is to remove unnecessary administrative barriers for our licensed professionals so they can continue to practice during the pandemic.”
The following license renewal deadlines have been extended:
The renewal deadline for licensees under the State Board of Medicine is extended by 90 days, to March 31, 2021. Licenses will remain in “active” status on the Department’s website until March 31, 2021.
The renewal deadline for emergency temporary licenses has been extended to June 30, 2021.
Previous license reactivation waivers have been extended to allow retired/inactive Pennsylvania practitioners who have reactivated, or wish to reactivate, their Board of Medicine license to assist in the pandemic.
If those practitioners who have reactivated licenses are unable to meet the renewal requirements prior to the Dec. 31 deadline, they may still continue to practice after Dec. 31, 2020, and will have until June 30, 2021, to meet the renewal requirements, including the accumulation of sufficient continuing education credits.
Additional information for practitioners regarding these extensions can be found on the Department of State’s website.
A complete list of COVID-19-related guidance for licensed professionals is also available from the Department of State.