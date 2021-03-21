HARRISBURG — Federal data shows Pennsylvania’s vaccination efforts sped up in the past week, the Department of Health said late last week.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Pennsylvania number two nationwide, second only to New Mexico, for vaccines administered per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.
To date, about 1.3 million residents have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Some 2.8 million have received at least one dose, so far.
“That is proof that the pace of vaccination is accelerating here,” said acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam. “But let me be clear, we have a very long and challenging road ahead of us.”
Beam said the state’s vaccine supply still lags demand, though Pennsylvania remains on track to open eligibility to all adults on May 1, per President Joe Biden’s goal.
That doesn’t mean everyone will get a shot right away, Beam clarified, noting that it will take weeks to schedule and administer the vaccines to everyone who wants one.