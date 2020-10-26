Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases hit new peak during fall resurgence

Pennsylvania’s diagnosed COVID-19 cases hit a new daily peak heading into the weekend as the state grapples with a fall resurgence of the virus.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine told reporters Monday that the reported total of 2,219 new cases on Oct. 23 eclipses the pandemic’s first peak in April.
Despite this, Levine said, evolving understanding and treatment of the virus means that hospitalizations haven’t yet neared the 3,000 or more patients admitted during the spring.
“Our medical care is much better now because we’ve learned so much about the virus,” she said, noting that only 10 percent of patients need ventilators today compared to 30 percent six months ago. “Patients are sick, but our medical care is much better.”
Still, Levine wants residents to remain vigilant as flu season sets in, a familiar plea to prevent hospitals from becoming overrun. She said Department of Health data shows that of the residents who indicated visiting a business before testing positive, more than half went to a restaurant, 13 percent to a bar and 11 percent to a gym and 7.5 percent to a salon. More than a quarter indicated they’d visited “some other establishment,” meaning that community spread of the virus remains high, Levine said.
As of Monday, 78 percent of the state’s 195,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered, Levine said. Nearly 8,700 residents have died so far and just over 1,100 remain hospitalized.