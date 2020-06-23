Pennsylvania clerk typist sues former union over ongoing paycheck deductions

A Pennsylvania woman sued her former union this week in federal court over ongoing paycheck deductions she says she no longer owes.
Elizabeth McKeon, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and clerk typist at Norristown State Hospital in Montgomery County, resigned her membership from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 13 (AFSCME) on July 26, but says the organization continues to deduct dues from her each pay period.
Nathan McGrath, president of The Fairness Center – the nonprofit law firm representing McKeon – said she complied with the burdensome resignation process detailed in AFSCME’s collective bargaining agreement only to be ignored.
“Ms. McKeon jumped through the union’s hoops in order to resign from it, but union officials have failed to honor her resignation,” he said. “Our client’s constitutional rights continue to be violated by AFSCME officials as they have taken money from her paycheck against her will, even though the union received her resignation nearly a year ago.”
According to a complaint filed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, McKeon sent a certified letter to AFSCME headquarters in Harrisburg July 26 and received a return receipt Aug. 2. The CBA, which expired June 30, specified that membership resignations must be received prior to the expiration of the current CBA.
The Fairness Center argues that McKeon’s July 26 letter should have been honored because AFSCME did not ratify a new CBA until Aug. 28. She is requesting declaratory and injunctive relief, as well as monetary damages.
Attempts to contact AFSCME Council 13 Executive Director David Fillman regarding the case were unsuccessful.
The Fairness Center settled litigation in May with United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1776 after a former liquor store clerk sued the organization for collecting $1,7000 in dues despite his resignation more than a year earlier. The union agreed to refund the money, but did not comment further on the case.
Both cases come after a 2018 Supreme Court decision in Janus v. AFSCME deemed fair share dues and other fees collected from nonmember employees to be unlawful.