HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reopening indoor facilities at five additional rest areas statewide.
PennDOT’s 30 rest areas were temporarily closed statewide on March 17 in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19 to ensure that proper safety and sanitation protocols were in place. On March 24, 23 select rest areas across Pennsylvania to all motorists, including the 13 facilities in critical locations that were reopened March 18 with portable restrooms and handwashing facilities.
Additional cleaning and maintenance will be performed at all reopened locations.
The following five locations have reopened:
- Interstate 79 northbound in Greene County, 5 miles north of Exit 1;
- Interstate 80 eastbound in Luzerne County, 8.5 miles east of Exit 262;
- Interstate 80 eastbound in Monroe County, 1 mile east of I-80/I-380;
- Interstate 83 northbound in York County, 2.5 miles north of the Maryland state line; and
- Interstate 90 eastbound in Erie County, 3 miles east of the Ohio state line.