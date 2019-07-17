HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Leslie S. Richards on Wednesday announced that hundreds of construction contracts for highway, bridge, and other improvement projects have been issued this year.
Through June 30, PennDOT crews have improved more than 800 miles of roadway and rehabilitated or replaced 27 bridges statewide this year. In the same timeframe, 372 construction contracts for highway, bridge, and other improvement projects were issued statewide to PennDOT’s private-sector partners.
“We and our partners are making improvements to our large, old system in every corner of the state,” Richards said. “We work year-round to move people and goods as safely and efficiently as possible.”
Progress also continues on the department’s public-private partnership for bridges, the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. All of the initiative’s 558 bridges have started construction, are under construction, or have finished, with 548 replaced so far over roughly six years. Located largely in rural areas, the bridges would have taken eight to 12 years to address through the department’s overall program.
PennDOT anticipates putting out for bid $2.2 billion total in projects in 2019. For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year visit www.projects.penndot.gov. The public is also encouraged to view www.penndot.gov/results, a page dedicated to reporting PennDOT’s progress in delivering for the state. Customers can also view the department’s 2018 Annual Report, which for the first time is viewable as a document and also a responsive website.
“With road and bridge work happening across the state, we encourage the public to use the many traveler information tools we make available,” Richards said. “Customers can use our travel alerts and 511PA system to plan ahead or learn about changing traffic conditions.”