HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced recently that the expiration date for apportioned vehicle registrations for Pennsylvania residents that were set to expire between May 31 and June 16, are extended through June 16.
Apportioned registrants should mail their apportioned renewal applications to the Department for processing, or it may be completed in person at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, at 1101 South Front Street, Harrisburg.
Apportioned invoices may be paid by certified check, cashier’s check, money order or wire transfer.
Certified check, cashier’s check, money orders should be made payable to: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Customers in need of apportioned registration renewals now have until on June 16, 2021 to complete the renewal process.