HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reminds customers that any customer in need of an appointment for a skills test, including motorcycle skills tests, may now schedule online by visiting www.dmv.pa.gov or by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300.
The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.
PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers are also available for non-commercial testing. Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov.