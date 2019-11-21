HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services – including all forms, publications and driver training manuals – online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. There are no additional fees for using online services. A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2019 is available on the website.