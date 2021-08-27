The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Bridge Repair:
- State Route: 0036 (Westover)
- State Route: 3005 (Irvona)
Brushing:
- Interstate 80: Mile Marker 97 West Exit
- State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre County Line)
- State Route: 2002 (Utahville)
- State Route: 3010 (Gill Hollow Road)
Ditching:
- State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)
- State Route: 3030 (Windy Hill Road)
Guiderail Repair:
- State Route: 0879 (Clearfield to Shawville)
- State Route: 1006 (Shawville to Clearfield)
Inlet Cleaning:
- State Route: 3030 (Windy Hill Road)
Mowing:
- Mowing I-80
Paint Crew:
- Mowing Islands Throughout the County
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 3030 (Windy Hill Road)
- State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)
Tree Trimming:
- State Route: 0729 (Lumber City)
Seal Coat:
- State Route: 3001 (Sylvis)
- State Route: 3004 (Sylvis)
- State Route: 3014 (Waukesha to McPherron)
- State Route: 3016 (Newburg to Kerrmoor)
- State Route: 3022 (Ridge Road to Berwindale)
Side Dozing:
- State Route: 0879 (Curwensville to Shawville)
- State Route: 1006 (Shawville to Clearfield)
Sign Crew:
Sign Repairs Throughout the County