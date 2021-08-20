The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 27, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
Box Culvert
- State Route: 3016 (Kerrmoor)
Bridge Inspection
- State Route: 0219 (WB Susquehanna River in Burnside Borough – Tuesday)
- State Route: 2024 (Susquehanna River and Clearfield Creek – Monday)
- State Route: 3008 (Clearfield Creek in Coalport – Wednesday)
- State Route: 3012 (Clearfield Creek in Coalport – Wednesday)
- State Route: 3019 (Clearfield Creek in Coalport Borough – Thursday)
Brushing
- State Route: 0053 (Kylertown to Centre County Line)
Ditching:
- State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)
- State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)
- State Route: 2023 (Glen Richey)
Inlet Cleaning:
- State Route: 2041 (Hyde)
Mowing:
- Mowing I-80
Paint Crew
- Mowing islands throughout the county
Pipe Flushing:
- State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to Philipsburg)
- State Route: 0970 (Woodland to Shawville)
- State Route: 2041 (Hyde)
Pipe Replacement:
- State Route: 2041 (Hyde)
Tree Crew
- State Route: 0729 (Lumber City)
Seal Coat:
- State Route: 0036 (Westover to Mahaffey)
- State Route: 3003 (County Line to Mahaffey)
- State Route: 3006 (Westover)
- State Route: 3014 (LaJose)
Side Dozing
- State Route: 0879 (Curwensville to Shawville)
Sign Crew
- State Route: 0322 (DuBois to Clearfield – Sign Upgrade)
Tail Ditching
State Route: 2041 (Hyde)