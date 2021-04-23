The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of April 26-30, weather permitting. Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.
This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and State Department of Health guidance as well as COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.
Bridge Cleaning
- Hyde area
- Woodland area
Bridge Repairs
- State Route 36 (Westover)
Mill and Fill Roadwork
- State Route 3001 (Bethlehem Hill Road to Bell Township)
- State Route 3014 (North Camp Road to Chest Township)
- State Route 3026 (Fire Tower Road to Bell Township)
Pipe Flushing
- State Route 729 (Grampian)
- State Route 969 (Lumber City)
- State Route 2035 (Lanse)
Shoulder Cutting
- State Route 879 (Clearfield, Curwensville, Glen Richey)
- State Route 1005 (Clover Hill Road)
- State Route 1006 (Mt. Joy Road)
- State Route 2023 (Glen Richey Highway)
- State Route 2024 (Old Erie Pike)
Tail Ditch Cleaning
- State Route 729 (Grampian)
- State Route 969 (Lumber City)
- State Route 2035 (Lanse)
- State Route 2037 (Winburne)