HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy today issued the following statement regarding the execution notice for Eric Frein.
“Eric Frein ambushed unsuspecting troopers in the dark at their barracks, murdering one and seriously injuring another. His death sentence has been upheld by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
“There is no question in anyone’s mind that he committed these horrific crimes. One trooper’s children are growing up without their father, and another is living with serious injuries for the rest of his life.
“Gov. Tom Wolf should sign this coward’s death warrant and end his life.”
Pennsylvania has scheduled June 22 for the death of Eric Frein, the Monroe County man who ambushed and killed a state trooper in 2014, though the state has a moratorium on capital punishment.
Corrections Secretary John Wetzel signed a notice of execution Monday for Frein, 36, of Canadensis.
Wolf’s death penalty moratorium, enacted in 2015, remains in effect. The moratorium does not halt death warrants from being issued. Defendants must seek a stay of the warrant.
Pennsylvania has executed three inmates since reinstating the death penalty in 1976. The most recent execution was in 1999.