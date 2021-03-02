MIDDLETOWN — In observance of National Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the Pennsylvania Lottery is reminding players that there are free and confidential resources available for those who may be suffering from a gambling disorder.
In Pennsylvania, help is provided by experts at the Pennsylvania Compulsive Gambling Helpline or 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Players can also reach out via the website Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, where they can access the helpline by phone, text or chat. When players call the Pennsylvania Problem Gambling Helpline, they are referred to professionals who can provide assistance to persons with gambling problems.
“While most adults can play Pennsylvania Lottery games without issue, we understand that gambling can be problematic for some players. That’s why we are committed to promoting responsible play and support the state and national councils on problem gambling,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.
Warning signs of problem gambling include:
- Gambling more frequently or for longer than intended
- Lying about where money goes
- Declining work or school performance
- Borrowing money in order to gamble
- Increasing preoccupation with gambling
- Distancing or isolating from family or friends
- Unable to pay bills or cover expenses
- Chasing losses, or returning the next day to win back what was lost
- Committing/considering committing a crime to finance gambling
- Making repeated unsuccessful efforts to control or stop gambling
“Playing responsibly means setting a budget, not allowing play to interfere with work or family obligations, taking a break, and being able to stop playing,” added Svitko.
Whether buying a ticket for yourself or as a gift, Pennsylvania Lottery players must be 18 or older. The Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Please Play Responsibly” message is visible in all aspects of its consumer marketing and advertising; also appearing on items such as game tickets, live televised drawings, media materials, social media and the Lottery’s website.
The Pennsylvania Lottery is a proud recipient of the World Lottery Association’s Responsible Gaming certification and has been awarded iCAP certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling, which is the highest standard in the U.S. for online responsible gambling.
Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Lottery joined the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania for a virtual event to observe National Problem Gambling Awareness Month and highlight resources that are available.
The goals of the national campaign are to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of treatment and recovery services; and to encourage healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling.
To learn more about the warning signs of problem gambling and find out about available services, visit the Lottery’s website.