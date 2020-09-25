HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board recently released its 13th Annual Diversity Report providing a description of each casino’s activities related to the implementation of their diversity plans and the action taken by the entities to achieve the Commonwealth’s goal of enhanced representation of diverse groups in the gaming industry.
The Diversity Report includes:
- Employment breakdowns for the industry statewide and by casino
- Demographic data for the host and surrounding counties of each casino to provide perspective to employment figures
- Casino purchasing with private sector businesses
- An update on the construction of four new casino facilities and the economic impact of each to date
- Information on the impact of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania’s gaming industry
The Report can be downloaded as a PDF document from a link under the Quick Links section of the home page of the Board’s website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004’s Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on 11 sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at 12 retail locations and through 10 online outlets; video gaming terminals offered as of this date at 35 qualified truck stops; and, fantasy sports contests through eight providers.
The mature land-based casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and, along with other types of Board-regulated gaming, annually generate over $1.5 billion in tax revenue. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new “mini-casinos” expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.
Additional information about both the PGCB’s gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania’s gaming industry can be found at https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.