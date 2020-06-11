STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health announces that beginning Monday, June 15, the COVID-19 test collection site located at Mount Nittany Health – Blue Course Drive, held in conjunction with Penn State Health, will be relocated to the Mount Nittany Medical Center parking garage, located near the rear of the Medical Center.
Test collections will be done on the ground level (lowest level) of the parking garage, and are open by appointment to COVID-19 symptomatic patients of Mount Nittany Physician Group, Penn State Health, or individual providers who have been directed to the site by their primary care provider.
“As we safely resume services throughout the health system, we continue to take steps to ensure that our patients and community have access to resources needed during this time,” says Christopher Hester, MD, clinical chief officer, primary care services, Mount Nittany Physician Group. “You can be assured that we remain here for you, focused on your health and wellness, providing care in a way that keeps everyone safe.”
Similar to the Blue Course Drive site, the new location will also be a drive-through collection site, allowing patients to be tested without having to leave their vehicle. Samples are then sent to a commercial lab for testing.
The collection site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.