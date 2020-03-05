After a reasonably open winter, it looks as if spring is upon us. Spring brings with it the threat of wildfires. Warm, sunny days dry out grasses and leaf litter, our most common fuels, making them easy to ignite. Everyone is familiar with Smokey Bear’s slogan… “Only You!”…. Since nearly all wildfires in Pennsylvania are human caused in one way or another, that means we all need to be careful about becoming the source of a wildfire.
Debris burning is one of the primary causes of wildfires every year. This means that you should avoid outside fires on days that are prime for a fire to escape. Those days are warm, dry and usually have a bit of wind. Under those conditions it takes very little breeze to move a spark into dry leaves or grass taking the fire out of your control. If you do intend to burn debris, please contact your local Volunteer Fire Department, or the PA Bureau of Forestry for information as to whether it is safe to do so. Remember, if you are determined to be the cause of a wildfire, by law you are responsible for the costs to extinguish it.
In Pennsylvania, the Forest Fire Warden has been designated since 1915 to deal with wildfires in the state. Unlike a Volunteer Fire Department, their responsibilities are only in the area of wildfires. They are empowered to have firefighting crews and respond to these incidents.
The MFFFA is an organization that operates as a wildfire crew. We focus on fighting wildfires and also assist the Bureau of Forestry with prescribed fires and in maintaining our State Forest resources, such as hiking trails and other facilities. A number of our firefighters have a great deal of experience both in-state and out-of-state and are willing to pass on that experience to others.
Like all organizations, we are on the lookout for new members. If this sounds like something that would interest you, please contact us at P.O. Box 420, Clearfield or mfffa.fd9@gmail.com. We will make sure that you receive the necessary training to qualify as a wildland firefighter in Pennsylvania. There will be opportunities to upgrade that training to give you the qualifications to travel nationally to assist communities threatened by uncontrolled wildfires that have been occurring with greater frequency in recent years.