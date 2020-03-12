HARRISBURG — Building on Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to expand job training for Pennsylvanians, Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak today announced more than $6.5 million in PAsmart Registered Apprenticeship Grants to increase opportunities for workers to “earn while they learn.”
The governor launched PAsmart in 2018 to increase STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and computer science education, registered apprenticeships and job training opportunities to prepare workers with the skills that growing businesses need.
“Apprenticeship programs are a great way for workers to advance their skills with on-the-job training while earning a paycheck,” said L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “PAsmart was created as part of a broad strategy to increase job training for workers and strengthen our state’s workforce. Through these competitive grants, Pennsylvania is training and retraining workers and creating a more productive, diverse, and skilled labor force that our growing industries want.”
The $6.5 million in PAsmart Apprenticeship Grants is part of $40 million the governor secured this year, which includes $20 million to support apprenticeships, Next Generation Industry Partnerships and career and technical education. PAsmart also provides $20 million to expand science and technology education in schools.
Registered apprenticeship programs combine classroom education to learn about concepts, terminology, procedures, safety requirements, and basic tools with on-the-job training to get hands-on experience. The number of new apprentices in Pennsylvania annually has tripled to more than 4,700 since the Wolf administration launched the Apprenticeship and Training Office in 2016.
Funds from the PAsmart grants will invest $1.6 million toward supporting registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship through Ambassador Networks, more than $2.9 million to build a diverse talent pipeline and expand non-traditional registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, and $2 million to build diversity within the construction and building trades.