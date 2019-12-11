MIDDLETOWN — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $177,546,594 million in prizes during November, including three top prizes worth $1 million, which were claimed by players from Blair, Bucks and Mercer counties.
In addition, a My Best Life winning-ticket worth $1,000 a week for life, or $1.04 million cash, was sold to a player from Chester County.
Congratulations to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million winning tickets and to the retailer who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the My Best Life winning ticket. They are:
Brewers Outlet, 257 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Chadds Ford, Delaware County ($10,000 bonus); Wawa, 132 Oxford Valley Road, Langhorne, Bucks County ($5,000 bonus); Fefi’s Grocery, 300 E. Grant Ave., Altoona, Blair County ($5,000 bonus); and Sheetz, 294 Main St., Greenville, Mercer County ($5,000 bonus).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during November included five prizes of $300,000, one prize of $250,000 and 11 prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.
Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.
The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.