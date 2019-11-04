HARRISBURG — Three local judges have been recertified for service as members of Pennsylvania’s Unified Judicial System after successful completion recently of continuing legal education course work.
They are District Judges Joseph M. Morris, James B. Glass, and Jerome M. Nevling.
Conducted by the Minor Judiciary Education Board and the administrative office of Pennsylvania Courts, the education program for Magisterial Judges is held in Harrisburg.
The week-long instructional program is designed to ensure that Magisterial District Judges remain current in a variety of legal topics and management techniques required to fairly adjudicate cases and effectively supervise a district court office. Included in this year’s curriculum are updates on SharePoint, IT Security, MDJS, Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code, civil law, landlord/tenant law, granting possession to the executor of a will for property, tobacco enforcement, human trafficking, AOPC litigation: pro se litigants, immigration status, sovereign citizens, bankruptcy from creditor, non-payment of fines and costs and incarceration on summary cases, judicial ethics, criminal law, judicial security, how being trauma informed improves judicial decision making, criminal procedure, evidentiary and emoji law, vicarious trauma, bail, and PFAs.
Continuing education course work is required by statute of each of the more than 500 Pennsylvania Magisterial District Judges, with approximately 50 Magisterial District Judges attending one of 13 such classes during each academic years.
Magisterial District Judges represent the “grass roots” level of Pennsylvania’s judicial system. In countries other than Philadelphia, Magisterial District Judges have jurisdiction over summary, criminal, and motor vehicle cases; landlord/tenant matters; and other civil actions where the amount claimed does not exceed $12,000. Magisterial District Judges may also accept guilty pleas in misdemeanor cases of the third degree under certain circumstances. Magisterial District Judges also have jurisdiction to issue arrest and search warrants and to hold arraignments and preliminary hearings in criminal cases.
Established by Constitution, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts provides support to the Supreme Court in exercising its supervisory duties over each of the other state courts. The Minor Judiciary Education Board was established by legislative act to administer the continuing legal education program for Magisterial District Judges, Philadelphia Municipal Court Traffic Division Hearing Officers and Philadelphia Arraignment Court Magistrates (formerly Bail Commissioners), as well as certifying courses for Magisterial District Judges, Philadelphia Municipal Court Traffic Division Hearing Officers, Arraignment Court Magistrates and other initial jurisdiction court judges.