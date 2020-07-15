HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced that Governor Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits. Permits expiring on March 19 or later are now valid through Sept. 30. The previous extension was set to expire on July 31.
The extension of license to carry permit expiration dates is necessary due to the closure of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices, as well as other ongoing COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
In Pennsylvania, an individual age 21 or older may apply for a license to carry firearms. Officials have 45 days to investigate and determine an individual’s eligibility to be issued a license, which is valid for five years.
A license to carry firearms is required to carry a firearm concealed on one’s person or in a vehicle.