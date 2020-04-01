LOCK HAVEN — As a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Lock Haven University converted from face-to-face instruction to online and remote modalities last month and will continue that way through the end of the semester and summer.
“LHU is working to ensure the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff, and help our students complete their studies under the most challenging of circumstances,” said Dr. Robert Pignatello, LHU president. “I am very proud of our entire community for mobilizing and adapting so quickly and effectively and to rise to this challenge. Despite the many difficult decisions we have had to make as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our students remain our primary focus.”
While a sense of normalcy for everyone has been upended, Pignatello said faculty and staff are working hard to provide the support necessary for the students to succeed in a remote learning environment, and to offer activities and opportunities for the entire community in a new virtual world to keep everyone engaged and connected.
“This is our new normal and we are being patient and flexible in implementing these changes,” said Erin Kennedy, LHU psychology professor. “Some aspects of this shift have been challenging, but faculty are working hard to make sure that students still get the high-quality education that they are used to at LHU.”
The majority of LHU’s students have moved off campus, with the exception of a small number of students who have been granted housing waivers. Those students remaining on campus with meal plans are being served take-out only options from Bentley Dining Hall.
Students received information last week regarding the university’s spring semester refund plan as a result of the suspension of face to face classes and on campus activities. The policy is now available on the university’s website and provides guidance around refunds of fees, meal plan and housing costs.
All campus events have been cancelled through the summer, following a directive from PASSHE Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, which instructed all 14 PASSHE universities to cancel, postpone or move to a remote delivery of all face-to-face instruction and events –both academic and non-academic –that would have been scheduled through the summer 2020 months.
LHU administrators and event organizers are exploring online or virtual options for select events. Information regarding changes in format will be forthcoming. The university has postponed the 2020 spring commencement ceremony and administrators are currently considering the options for rescheduling the event.
While approximately 90 percent of the university’s workforce is now working remotely, Lock Haven University remains open for business. A skeleton crew remains on campus to perform essential functions. Questions regarding University business may still be directed to regular campus phone lines.
Campus offices have transitioned many of their services online. The LHU admissions office is offering online presentations for prospective students and their families and is preparing to hold orientation activities online later this year. More information is available at lockhaven.edu/visit.
LHU has established a hotline for questions related to changes regarding the COVID-19 situation at 570-484-3700. Questions also may be sent to update@lockhaven.edu.
For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.