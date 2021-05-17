Pennsylvania state Rep. Frank Burns has introduced legislation to create a new lottery for two elk hunting licenses per year for 100% disabled veterans.
Burns, D-East Taylor Township, created the idea for House Bill 937 in response to contact from Timothy Seymore of Cresson, a disabled veteran who loves to hunt. Cresson entered Pennsylvania’s elk hunting license drawing for 12 straight years but was never selected.
“My bill would earmark one bull and one cow elk tag for this dedicated drawing – and there would be no cost for the tags to the veterans selected,” Burns said. “With the extremely competitive nature of the existing drawings, setting aside two elk tags per year for these veterans gives them improved odds to do something they love.”
The proposed new fourth lottery is intended for the general season and the Game Commission will be responsible to spell out the regulations.
“I never expected this result. I thought maybe (it would be), ‘I will look into it for you,’” Seymore said. “There has only been one PA representative I ever thought did anything for veterans and that was the late Mr. Murtha. Now there is someone I think is respectfully as good and that is Representative Frank Burns.”