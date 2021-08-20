HARRISBURG — A recent Pennsylvania House Transportation Committee hearing reviewed legislation sponsored by Rep. Chris Quinn, R-Del., that would update driver education offered outside of public schools.
House Bill 1244 would repeal the Private Driver Education or Training School Act from 1952 and task PennDOT with creating a new curriculum and licensing private driver educational schools under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code.
The PA Department of Education is currently responsible for licensing private driving education schools and instructors. Instructor licensing can take up to 12 months in Pennsylvania, making it difficult for private driver education schools to fully staff qualified instructors.
“For our driving schools, those who teach and would like to teach at those schools, and most importantly, for young Pennsylvanians who need to learn how to safely and lawfully drive, this law must be updated,” Quinn said in a statement. “It’s time to bring our driver education system into the 21st century.”