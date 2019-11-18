HARRISBURG — The state Department of Transportation, along with the federal Transportation Security Administration, recently reminded Pennsylvanians who want to continue using their driver’s license or photo ID card as identification to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility to upgrade it to a REAL ID-compliant version before federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act begins on Oct. 1, 2020.
REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards have been available since March 2019.
To be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below:
- Proof of Identity: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate or valid U.S. Passport;
- Social Security card, in current legal name;
- Two proofs of current, physical address: A driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and
- Proof of all legal name changes, if applicable: A certified marriage certificate, court order approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate.
Customers can bring the required documents to any PennDOT Driver License Center.
More information about REAL ID in Pennsylvania, including frequently asked questions and information on documents required for REAL ID, can be found at www.penndot.gov/REALID.